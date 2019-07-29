Believe the Rumors: Fiber One™ Shows Off its “Work Done” in First-of-its-Kind, Star-Studded Music Video

Fiber One's new single and music video titled "Work Done – Fiber One featuring Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan," dropped this morning on YouTube.

Fiber One's new single and music video titled "Work Done – Fiber One featuring Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan," dropped this morning on YouTube (Photo: Business Wire).

Fiber One joined forces with reality TV stars Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge, no strangers to "work done" themselves, to proudly showcase the renovation.

Fiber One joined forces with reality TV stars Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge, no strangers to "work done" themselves, to proudly showcase the renovation.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There’s no denying it – Fiber One™ Brownies had some work done and look better than ever! So, it only makes sense for the brand to reveal its makeover with the release of an original song and music video that is all about getting “work done.” The brand joined forces with Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge, no strangers to “work done” themselves, to proudly showcase the renovation.

Fiber One Brownies’ updated look includes 70 calories, 5g net carbs and 2g of sugar, making it compatible with most modern diet trends.

"As food trends have evolved, we realized Fiber One needed a little tweak to stay modern," said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager for Fiber One. “We’re proud of the work Fiber One had done so teaming up with these confident ladies – who proudly flaunt the work they’ve had done – was the perfect way to reintroduce the brand to our fans, and to hopefully gain some new ones.”

The women are also setting the record straight on the work they’ve had done:

“If you know me, you know I’m always proud of the ‘work I got done’ – I mean, why should I hide it?" said Morgan. "From brows to fillers, I think men and women should feel good about doing as much – or as little – to feel their best.”

“I am so thrilled about this opportunity to be back in the studio celebrating something we can all agree on—looking and feeling our best," said Gorga who said she had some nips and tucks. “Sometimes a little refresh is a good thing, just like what Fiber One is doing.”

"I’m so excited to be partnering with Fiber One on this project! Our world was built on strong, confident and independent women,” said Williams who has proudly discussed her beauty routines and work done. “I'm ready to celebrate all our hard work and feel our best doing it!"

Fiber One went under a complete brand makeover in which its packaging, recipe and flavors were all updated. Previously, the Brownies had 90 calories, 12g net carbs and 8g of sugar. Today, they’re 70 calories, 5g net carbs and 2g of sugar. The Fiber One Brownies come in delicious flavors like Chocolate Fudge, Birthday Cake and Cinnamon Coffee Cake. Whether you’re calorie-counting or carb-conscious, Fiber One Brownies could be what you are looking for to satisfy a sweet craving.

The brand’s new single and music video titled “Work Done – Fiber One featuring Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan,” dropped this morning on YouTube. The song and video feature vocal performances from Gorga, Williams and Morgan and cameos from Medley and Judge. The video was directed by Ben Mor of Pulse Films. The song was written by Charity Daw, Josh Edmondson and Sam Hollander.

The integrated campaign, launched today, is a collaboration between JOAN, Mindshare and Ketchum.

You can find Fiber One Brownies at grocery retailers nationwide for $3.89. To watch the music video visit YouTube or download the song on Spotify and Pandora. For more information on the campaign visit FiberOne.com.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2019 net sales of U.S. $16.9 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.