CORRECTING and REPLACING Alabama One Health Record® Sets New Standard in Disaster Preparedness Ahead of Hurricane Season

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated July 29, 2019, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

ALABAMA ONE HEALTH RECORD® SETS NEW STANDARD IN DISASTER PREPAREDNESS AHEAD OF HURRICANE SEASON

Alabama’s state health information exchange enables patient tracking and more accurate care amidst disaster recovery efforts

The number of global natural disasters has steadily increased over recent years, both in volume and impact. According to the World Health Organization, every year natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires affect nearly 160 million people worldwide. Disaster preparedness is critical to ensuring human safety in the face of unpredictable events, which requires reliable access to patient health records. This is why Alabama One Health Record® relies on a powerful collaboration between innovative project solutions from Cognosante, LLC, and the technology from InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, to power Alabama’s statewide health information exchange (HIE).

Alabama One Health Record® is the State HIE in Alabama, covering 323 locations, 14 hospitals, and nearly three million lives. Its goal is to improve care coordination and patient access to health information, particularly for those living in rural areas. In the past year, Alabama One Health Record® has used all the core services within the HealthShare product suite, including Unified Care Record, Patient Index, Health Connect, and Health Insight to help accomplish these goals.

One purpose of Alabama’s HIE is to assist with recovery efforts in the form of patient tracking during and after natural disasters. For instance, when Hurricane Michael made landfall in October 2018, Alabama One Health Record® quickly helped locate missing patients who were evacuated or had fled from Florida to neighboring states to seek medical care. As a result of these efforts, 32 high-risk patients who were relocated to Alabama facilities were located.

In addition, the HIE worked with the Georgia Regional Academic Community Health Information Exchange (GRAChIE) to link networks to neighboring states in the event the hurricane impacted patients in Georgia. To achieve this objective, Alabama’s HIE technical team, led by Cognosante and including Ready Computing, worked tirelessly, both before and during the time Hurricane Michael made landfall to complete the connections to neighboring state HIEs.

Alabama One Health Record® has now leveraged its experience from Hurricane Michael to become more closely connected with the state and local emergency management groups and is now striving to be a more integral part of future emergency planning, whether for hurricanes, tornadoes, or other natural disasters and emergencies.

“This experience last hurricane season demonstrated the value that HIEs have in recovery efforts surrounding natural disasters,” said Gary Parker, Director of Alabama One Health Record®. “We are working closely with our HIE technical and implementation partners, which consists of Cognosante, Ready Computing, InterSystems, and Inpriva, to expand our reach and pilot new use cases on the HealthShare platform to further improve patient care in Alabama and accommodate the additional hospitals and patients that are in line to be connected through our system this year.”

Alabama One Health Record® is in the midst of expanding its recovery services by providing first responders with access to the HIE, enabling them to see the patient’s Unified Care Record while in the field and deliver more timely and accurate information while en route to the Emergency Department’s EHR. Enabling access to a patient’s holistic health record enables first responders to better respond to those who may be suffering from substance abuse or behavioral health problems, and ensure they administer the appropriate care.

“Alabama One Health Record® has proven that with the right support and technology, healthcare organizations can ensure patient safety and save lives, even in the face of record-breaking natural disasters,” said Don Woodlock, VP of HealthShare.

For more information about the HealthShare product suite, visit https://www.intersystems.com/products/healthshare/.

About InterSystems

InterSystems is the information engine that powers some of the world’s most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems has been a strategic technology provider since 1978. InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.intersystems.com/.

About Cognosante

Cognosante, LLC led the team to transition Alabama One Health Record® to InterSystems technology. Cognosante provides technology solution and business process outsourcing to Federal, state, and local government health agencies. The company has nearly three decades of experience working with 48 states and the Federal government, developing, managing, and executing large, complex health information programs. Its expertise includes Medicaid; Medicare; military and Veterans’ health; the health insurance marketplace; data standards and analytics; modular system development and integration; and fraud, waste, and abuse detection and prevention.

About Ready Computing Solutions LLC

Ready Computing Solutions, a division of Ready Computing Group, is a software company that creates high-value, highly-intuitive applications for the healthcare sector. Payers, providers, health systems, hospitals, information exchanges, and other healthcare organizations in both the private and public sectors leverage our solutions to make patient care more effective, more efficient, and less costly. In conjunction with our other divisions, Ready Computing Services and Ready Computing Operations, the Ready Computing Solutions team delivers turn-key, HIPAA-compliant software solutions that serve its customers around the clock.