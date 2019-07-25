KBRA Releases Report Upgrading Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to AA

NEW YORK--()--On July 24, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an AA rating with a Stable Outlook to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s Joint Revenue Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2019A and upgraded the rating to AA from AA- on the outstanding Joint Revenue Improvement Bonds. The rating revision reflects continued strong management performance, a growing and diversifying service area, enduring locational advantages for hubbing resulting in favorable utilization, and a footprint that accommodates future capacity needs, and non-airline revenue generation.

Issuer: Cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint
Revenue Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2019A

AA

Stable

Upgraded

Rating(s)

Outlook

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Joint
Revenue Improvement Bonds

AA

Stable

 

The long-term rating on is based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

To view the report, click here.

Contacts

Analytical:
Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Justin Schneider, Senior Analyst
(646) 731-2453
jschneider@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2347
kdaly@kbra.com

