KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Mill City Solar Loan 2019-2 Ltd. and Mill City Solar Loan 2019-2 LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Mill City Solar 2019-2 Ltd. and Mill City Solar 2019-2 LLC (“MCSLT 2019-2-GS”). This is a $217.9 million term ABS securitization collateralized by a pool of approximately $255.6 million residential solar loans.

The Notes are backed by a pool of mostly prime quality residential consumer solar loans originated to finance either a Solar Energy System or a Solar Energy System with an Energy Storage System. Credit enhancement on the Notes consists of i) overcollateralization ii) yield supplement overcollateralization iii) subordination (in the case of Class A and Class B notes) and iv) amounts on deposit in a reserve account.

Paramount Equity Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Loanpal (“Loanpal” or the “Company”) was incorporated in California in 2003 to provide residential mortgage loans. In December 2017, Loanpal launched its current solar loan origination platform where it originates loans to mostly prime credit quality homeowners for the purpose of purchasing home improvements, including solar panel systems and batteries. Headquartered in Roseville, CA, as of June 30, 2019, Loanpal has originated and funded over $27.5 billion in loan volume since inception, including approximately $1.36 billion in solar loans since December 2017.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Loanpal in November 2018, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Class Preliminary Rating Principal Balance A A (sf) $188,158,000 B BBB (sf) $12,139,000 C BB (sf) $17,602,000

