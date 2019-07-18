NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its KBRA Clips: Just a Bank Minute: LDRs. In this short video update, KBRA Senior Director Ethan Heisler discusses the potential causal relationship between a bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) and the book cost of its time deposits. In other words, banks with high LDRs pay more for deposits than banks with low LDRs, and that this effect is greater when they are in a state with a high proportion of banks operating with LDRs over 90%.

The clip also includes a comparison of regional and community banks to the top 25 banks, by LDR, and how the gap between large and small banks by this measure has been widening since 2013. With regional and community banks averaging 89% and the top 25 banks averaging 70%, the difference between the two groups is the widest it has been in more than 30 years. The chart deck includes a screen for banks with LDRs over 90% and 95%, by U.S. state, and a scatter plot of LDRs and cost of time deposits for 5,250 banks as of Q1 2019.

To watch the full clip, please click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.