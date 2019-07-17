KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Chase Home Lending Mortgage Trust 2019-ATR2 (CHASE 2019-ATR2)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 27 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Chase Home Lending Mortgage Trust 2019-ATR2 (CHASE 2019-ATR2).

Chase Home Lending Mortgage Trust 2019-ATR2 (CHASE 2019-ATR2) is a prime RMBS transaction comprising 769 residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of $608.8 million as of the July 1, 2019 cut-off date. The underlying collateral contains prime jumbo loans, all of which have been designated as Non-Qualified Mortgages (Non-QM).

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

