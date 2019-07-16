KBRA Releases Research – KBRA Zooms in on Canadian Energy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases KBRA Clips/Podcast: KBRA Zooms in on Canadian Energy. In this podcast update, KBRA’s Sovereigns Rating Group Managing Director Joan Feldbaum-Vidra and Corporates Senior Director Corinne Hill discuss their latest report focusing on Canadian Energy. This commentary builds on KBRA’s emphasis on bringing together viewpoints and expertise from across the company in order to maximize analytical depth.

The main takeaways include:

Recent trends in KBRA’s sample portfolio of 60 Canadian energy companies reflect recovery in credit quality.

Widening oil price differentials in 2018 created a sense of urgency to address structural problems.

Proactive policy developments—including actions by both the federal government and the Province of Alberta—reflect the importance of Canada’s energy sector, support growth, stabilized prices in the short term and, over the long term, could help solve structural bottlenecks.

The introduction of new pipelines, additional rail capacity, and expanded domestic refinery operations are required for Canada to regain its position as a strong energy exporter.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

