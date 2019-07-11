KBRA Assigns AA- Rating to State of Connecticut GO Refunding Bonds (2019 Series B) and Revises Outlook on Outstanding GO Bonds to Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook to the State of Connecticut General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2019 Series B). Additionally, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA- on the State’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds as well as the long-term rating of AA- on the State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A issued by Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated. The outlook for the affirmed ratings is revised to Stable from Negative.

Issuer: State of Connecticut Assigned Rating Outlook General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2019 Series B) AA- Stable

(from Negative) Affirmed Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds AA- Stable

(from Negative) Issuer: Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated Affirmed Rating Outlook State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A AA- Stable

(from Negative)

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology and an assessment to the following rating determinants identified therein:

Management Structure, Budgeting Practices and Policies

Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations

Financial Performance and Liquidity Position

State Resource Base

A detailed report to follow.

