KBRA Assigns AA- Rating to State of Connecticut GO Refunding Bonds (2019 Series B) and Revises Outlook on Outstanding GO Bonds to Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook to the State of Connecticut General Obligation Refunding Bonds (2019 Series B). Additionally, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA- on the State’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds as well as the long-term rating of AA- on the State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A issued by Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated. The outlook for the affirmed ratings is revised to Stable from Negative.
Issuer: State of Connecticut
Assigned
Rating
Outlook
General Obligation Refunding Bonds
(2019 Series B)
AA-
Stable
Affirmed
Rating
Outlook
General Obligation Bonds
AA-
Stable
Issuer: Connecticut Innovations, Incorporated
Affirmed
Rating
Outlook
State of Connecticut General Fund Obligation Bonds 2014 Series A
AA-
Stable
The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology and an assessment to the following rating determinants identified therein:
- Management Structure, Budgeting Practices and Policies
- Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations
- Financial Performance and Liquidity Position
- State Resource Base
A detailed report to follow.
