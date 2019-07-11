KBRA Releases Bank Talk: The After-Show

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the release of this month’s edition of Bank Talk: The After-Show, by Ethan Heisler, founder and editor-in-chief of The Bank Treasury Newsletter and Senior Director at KBRA.

This month in Banks Keep Liquid, Ethan and Van discuss the challenges and limitations faced by public-side bank analysts in assessing bank liquidity risk. The duo review a framework for a quantitative analysis of liquidity risk by grouping all liquidity ratios that can be constructed from bank balance sheets into four sets, and then matching liquid and illiquid assets with stable and volatile liabilities.

To view the report, click here.

