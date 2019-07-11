AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of California Insurance Company and Its Affiliates; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “a+” from “aa-” of California Insurance Company (Foster City, CA), Continental Indemnity Company (Cedar Rapids, IA), Illinois Insurance Company (Cedar Rapids, IA), Texas Insurance Company (Dallas, TX) and Pennsylvania Insurance Company (Cedar Rapids, IA). In addition, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with negative implications. All companies are collectively referred to as North American Casualty Group (NAC).

The ratings reflect NAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings have been downgraded as NAC is no longer a strategic investment to its current ultimate parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. [NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B], which is currently negotiating the sale of the company. NAC’s ratings will remain under review pending the completion of the transaction, with the negative implications reflecting the execution risk around the deal. AM Best will continue discussions with NAC’s management and monitor the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization, operating performance and business profile.

