KBRA Assigns a Long-Term Rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the City of Austin’s Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and 2019B

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the City of Austin, Texas Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and Series 2019B (AMT), and affirmed the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook for the Airport System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 (AMT). The Bonds are secured by a first lien pledge of net airport system revenues.

Issuer: City of Austin
Assigned Rating Outlook
Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A

AA-

Stable

Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2019B (AMT)

AA-

Stable

Affirmed Rating Outlook
Airport System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 (AMT)

AA-

Stable

The long-term rating on is based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

A detailed report is forthcoming.

Contacts

Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Justin Schneider, Senior Analyst
(646) 731-2453
jschneider@kbra.com

