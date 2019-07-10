KBRA Assigns a Long-Term Rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the City of Austin’s Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and 2019B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the City of Austin, Texas Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and Series 2019B (AMT), and affirmed the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook for the Airport System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 (AMT). The Bonds are secured by a first lien pledge of net airport system revenues.

Issuer: City of Austin Assigned Rating Outlook Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A AA- Stable Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2019B (AMT) AA- Stable Affirmed Rating Outlook Airport System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 (AMT) AA- Stable

The long-term rating on is based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology.

A detailed report is forthcoming.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.