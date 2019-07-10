AM Best Named Best International Ratings Agency for Takaful at 2019 International Takaful Awards

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has been named the “International Best Ratings Agency” for Takaful at the International Takaful Awards 2019, held in conjunction with the 13th International Takaful Summit at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London.

The International Takaful Awards recognise the achievements of those companies that have made significant contributions and shown leadership in the (re)takaful sector. AM Best now has won the “International Best Ratings Agency” award five consecutive years, and accepting it on behalf of AM Best was Mahesh Mistry, senior director – analytics, representing the global rating agency’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) office.

“As the only international credit rating agency focused exclusively on the insurance industry, this award highlights the strong contribution and commitment that we have provided to the (re)takaful market, and is a reflection of our analytical teams’ expertise,” said Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development for Europe, Middle East and Africa at AM Best. “At a time when the international takaful industry is seeing tremendous growth, with increasing demand of Shari'a-compliant products, AM Best continues to bring its broad understanding of the insurance industry to its coverage of the (re)takaful market.”

