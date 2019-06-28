AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Takes Various Credit Rating Actions on Members of HIIG Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb-” of Boston Indemnity Company, Inc. Concurrently, AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and downgraded the FSR to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “a-” from “a” of Great Midwest Insurance Company (GMIC), as GMIC is now part of the HIIG Group rating unit, increasing its Financial Size Category to IX. AM Best also has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company and Imperium Insurance Company. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. All companies are members of HIIG Group and are headquartered in Houston, TX.

The ratings reflect HIIG Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The negative outlooks reflect AM Best’s concern over the company’s balance sheet strength connected to historical adverse reserve volatility. Company management has taken a number of steps to stabilize the reserve volatility including numerous corrective actions over the past few years and the reorganization of the claims department. Going forward, AM Best will monitor the impact of these actions closely. Negative rating action may result from increases in prior year adverse loss reserve development, especially if the adverse development materially weakens risk-adjusted capitalization.

