AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Beazley America Insurance Company, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” to Beazley America Insurance Company, Inc. (Beazley America) (Farmington, CT), a newly added member of Beazley USA Insurance Group (Beazley USA). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of Beazley America reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of Beazley plc (Beazley) [LSE:BEZ], which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Beazley America is strategically important to and integrated within Beazley. The ratings are being extended to Beazley America given the explicit support provided through a 100% reinsurance arrangement. Beazley America, and its immediate parent, Beazley Insurance Company, Inc, comprise Beazley USA. Together, they are wholly owned by Beazley, which is the ultimate non-operating holding company and consolidating rating unit for the group.

