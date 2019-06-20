AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Solen Versicherungen AG and Noble Assurance Company

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of Solen Versicherungen AG (SVAG) (Switzerland) and Noble Assurance Company (Noble) (Texas, U.S.A.). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect SVAG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings factor in rating enhancement from SVAG’s ultimate parent, Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell), reflecting SVAG’s importance as a group risk management tool. Shell provides explicit support to SVAG in the form of a contingent capital facility that would allow SVAG to replenish its capital position quickly following a sequence of very large losses.

SVAG’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which remained at the very strong level at year-end 2018, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Risk-adjusted capitalisation is supported by good internal capital generation and a relatively stable risk profile. The balance sheet strength assessment takes into consideration the concentration of assets in intra-group deposits.

SVAG has a track record of strong operating performance, largely driven by robust underwriting results, as demonstrated by a five-year (2014-2018) weighted average combined ratio of 38.2%. Prospective performance is subject to volatility from exposure to high severity, low frequency losses, reflecting the type of business underwritten and the captive’s large gross and net maximum line sizes. SVAG does not purchase outward reinsurance cover for the majority of its risks.

SVAG’s business profile assessment reflects its key role in its ultimate parent’s overall risk management framework, as Shell’s principal captive. Non-life risks largely consist of offshore and onshore property and liability business, as well as the associated business interruption cover. SVAG also reinsures life business emanating from the group’s pension liabilities.

The ratings of Noble reflect its status as a member of the SVAG rating unit and a subsidiary of Shell. As a captive domiciled in Texas, U.S.A., Noble underwrites Shell’s U.S. business and cedes 100% of its risks to SVAG, its sister company, through a quota share reinsurance agreement.

