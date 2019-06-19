KBRA Releases Report — Puerto Rico’s Independent Banks: An Underappreciated Evolution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Puerto Rico’s Independent Banks: An Underappreciated Evolution report, which summarizes our broad perspective on the state of the island’s economy and domestic banks.

In the report, we make the case that in the face of Puerto Rico’s deeply challenging business environment, Banco Popular (Popular), FirstBank BanCorp (FirstBank), and OFG Bancorp (Oriental) are poised to produce sustainably sound operating fundamentals based on their disciplined business models, strong capital levels, as well as durable and cost-effective deposit bases.

The report discusses the banks’ appropriately cautious approach to the country’s risks, lessons learned through past strategic missteps, and a favorable rationalization of the competitive environment. In KBRA’s view, other rating agencies have been excessively harsh in their ratings downgrades for the banks to levels that far overestimate likelihood of default.

To read the report, click here.

