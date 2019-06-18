KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ExteNet Issuer, LLC Series 2019-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes (together, the “Notes”) anticipated to be issued by ExteNet Issuer LLC (the “Issuer”).

The transaction structure is a master trust and this deal represents the Company’s first securitization. As of April 30, 2019 (“Cut-Off Date”), the Original Asset Entities owned interests in 267 distributed network systems (“DNS”), including 172 indoor DNS Networks and 95 outdoor DNS with 22 tenants. The business of the Issuer, acting through the Asset Entities, will be to own, manage and operate multi-carrier and multi-technology DNS to mobile network operators and other commercial enterprises in both outdoor and indoor spaces. The total portfolio has annualized run rate revenue (“ARRR”) of approximately $58.6 million and annualized run rate net cash flow (“ARRNCF”) of $42.6 million, which includes ARRR and ARRNCF associated with DNS Sites that are designated contracted and in construction. Excluding cash flow from sites that are under construction, the respective ARRR and ARRNCF for active sites are approximately $54.2 million and $39.2 million.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using KBRA’s Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities, CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology, and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology.

Series and Class Rating Principal Balance (USD) Series 2019-1, Class A-1 A- (sf) $75,000,000 Series 2019-1, Class A-2 A- (sf) $263,000,000 Series 2019-1, Class B BBB- (sf) $39,000,000 Series 2019-1, Class C BB- (sf) $66,000,000

