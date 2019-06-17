KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Horizon Aircraft Finance II Limited

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three series of notes (the “Notes”) issued by Horizon Aircraft Finance II Limited (“Horizon Cayman”) and Horizon Aircraft Finance II LLC (“Horizon USA”, and, together with Horizon Cayman, the “Issuers”).

This is the third term securitization of aircraft managed by BBAM Aviation Services Limited (“BBAM”) and the second rated by KBRA. BBAM and BBAM US LP (the “Servicers”) will act as servicers for the transaction, and have offices located in San Francisco, Dublin, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Zurich, and Santiago.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with the equity proceeds, will be used to acquire 20 aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 16 lessees located in 13 countries. As of May 31, 2019, the initial weighted average aircraft age of the Portfolio is approximately 8.5 years with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 4.6 years.

To access the full report, click here.

Disclosures

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.