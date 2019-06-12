KBRA Assigns A+ Rating and Stable Outlook to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds, Series A of 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of A+ and Stable outlook to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds, Series A of 2019. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook on the Commission’s outstanding Turnpike Revenue Bonds and long-term rating of A+ and Stable outlook on the Commission’s outstanding Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds.
|Issuer: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
|Assigned
|Rating
|Outlook
|
Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds,
Series A of 2019
|A+
|Stable
|Affirmed
|Rating
|Outlook
|Turnpike Revenue Bonds
|AA-
|Stable
|Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds
|A+
|Stable
The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following five key rating determinants identified therein:
- Size and Scope of Operations
- Demand Assessment
- Management/Regulatory Framework
- Financial Profile
- Security Provisions
A full report will be forthcoming.
