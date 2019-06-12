KBRA Assigns A+ Rating and Stable Outlook to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds, Series A of 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of A+ and Stable outlook to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds, Series A of 2019. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA- and Stable outlook on the Commission’s outstanding Turnpike Revenue Bonds and long-term rating of A+ and Stable outlook on the Commission’s outstanding Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds.

Issuer: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Assigned Rating Outlook Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds, Series A of 2019 A+ Stable Affirmed Rating Outlook Turnpike Revenue Bonds AA- Stable Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Bonds A+ Stable

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following five key rating determinants identified therein:

Size and Scope of Operations

Demand Assessment

Management/Regulatory Framework

Financial Profile

Security Provisions

A full report will be forthcoming.

