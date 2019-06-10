KBRA Assigns Ratings to German American Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term debt rating of K2 to Jasper, Indiana based German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GABC). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, a subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 to its subsidiary, German American Bank. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

GABC has comparatively favorable ratings for a bank of its size reflecting its consistently above-average earnings metrics, relatively diverse revenue mix, low-cost core deposit base, credit-focused management team and ongoing capital strength. GABC has established a commendable track record of sound asset quality, even during the financial crisis. Capital management has remained conservative, with a TCE ratio generally tracking above 9%. GABC’s growth strategy is mainly centered around organic growth supplemented by relatively small-scale mergers in key secondary/tertiary markets in which management believes GABC can gain a solid deposit market share. Although KBRA views this as a relatively conservative acquisition strategy, moderate ongoing integration risks constrain the ratings as well as a more condensed geographic footprint compared to larger peers.

To view the ratings report, please click here.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global Bank and Bank Holding Company Rating Methodology published on February 19, 2016.

