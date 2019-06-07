AM Best Places Credit Ratings of CMIC Group’s Members Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” of Connecticut Medical Insurance Company (Glastonbury, CT) and its sponsored risk retention group company, CMIC Risk Retention Group (District of Columbia). These companies are referred to collectively as CMIC Group (the group).

The under review status considers several strategic initiatives that management plans to execute during the third quarter of 2019 and the benefits these are expected to have on the group’s prospective operating results. These initiatives, combined with corrective underwriting actions introduced by management in the prior year, are expected to improve the group’s operating performance, which has suffered in recent years due to increased claims severity, diminishing reserve redundancies, and a declining premium base. AM Best views these initiatives being taken in the upcoming quarter as material and therefore, failure to execute on these plans is likely to result in negative ratings pressure, hence the negative rating implications. The ratings will remain under review pending further discussions with management and, more importantly, the execution of these new initiatives.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.