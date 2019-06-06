KBRA Signs the Principles for Responsible Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has signed the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), highlighting its commitment to transparently assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in its credit research and analysis.

“We are very excited to sign the PRI as KBRA is committed to enhancing its evaluation of the effect of ESG risks on credit,” KBRA President and CEO Jim Nadler said. “As public opinion on social and environmental issues evolve and ESG factors become increasingly important to investors, we believe ESG risks deserve priority in our publications and rating analyses.”

By signing the PRI, KBRA shows its commitment to considering ESG issues in investment decisions and pledges to:1

Evaluate the extent to which ESG factors are credit-relevant for different issuers.

Publish [its] views transparently on the ways in which ESG factors are considered in credit ratings.

Review the ways ESG factors are integrated into credit analysis as our understanding of these factors evolves.

Maintain organizational governance and resourcing to deliver quality ratings, including ESG analysis where relevant.

Participate in industry-wide efforts to develop consistent public disclosure by issuers on ESG factors that could impact their creditworthiness.

Participate in dialogue with investors to identify and understand ESG risks to creditworthiness.

As the largest rating agency formed post-crisis, KBRA takes pride in its innovative approach and ability to respond quickly to changing financial market dynamics. KBRA is a leader in meeting evolving investor demands for ESG-related investments and was the first rating agency to rate securities in both the property assessed clean energy (PACE) and distributed power bond markets. KBRA is committed to evaluating ESG trends, their effect on credit, and continually enhancing its transparent credit analysis in its rating reports.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

