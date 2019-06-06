KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AASET 2019-1 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes (the “Notes”) issued by AASET 2019-1 Trust (AASET 2019-1).

This transaction represents the eighth securitization for Carlyle Aviation Holdings Limited (Carlyle or the “Company”). Carlyle was founded in 2002 with a focus on mid-life and end-of-life commercial aircraft and engines.

Proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to refinance its AASET 2016-1 Transaction, consisting of 18 aircraft and acquire seven additional aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease to 17 lessees located in 14 countries. As of April 30, 2019, the initial weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 15.8 years with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 3.9 years.

