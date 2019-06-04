AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of American Interstate Insurance Company (Omaha, NE), Silver Oak Casualty, Inc. (Omaha, NE) and the American Interstate Insurance Company of Texas (Austin, TX) (collectively referred to as AMERISAFE Insurance Group or the group). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF), the ultimate parent of the group members. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in DeRidder, LA unless otherwise specified.

These ratings reflect AMERISAFE Insurance Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as the group’s strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AMERISAFE Insurance Group continues to maintain risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, which is supported by a conservative and liquid investment portfolio. The group writes workers’ compensation coverages for small and medium-sized companies in high hazard industries with all group members operating under an intercompany pooling arrangement.

The group’s expertise in its market niche continues to result in underwriting and overall operating results that consistently outperform the workers’ compensation composite over the long term. Management has employed and strictly adheres to prudent underwriting practices and pricing discipline. Furthermore, the group’s consistent reserving practices have resulted in favorable loss reserve development trends. Potential terrorism exposure is managed by purchasing appropriate reinsurance coverage with very little reliance on the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act (TRIPRA) of 2015 federal backstop.

AMERISAFE Inc. is an insurance holding company and its rating reflects the subordination of its senior most creditors to those of the insurance operating companies.

