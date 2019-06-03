AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of MutualAid eXchange

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of MutualAid eXchange (MAX) (Overland Park, KS). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings of MAX at the company’s request to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect MAX’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

MAX’s balance sheet strength reflects risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level and a conservative investment portfolio that is largely comprised of fixed-income holdings, which are somewhat offset by its elevated underwriting leverage relative to the composite and limited financial flexibility. The company’s operating performance has been volatile over the past several years, driven mostly by weather-related events. MAX maintains a limited business profile that reflects its product line concentration in homeowners and farmowners operating as a reciprocal insurer that provides insurance products to faith-based communities and mutual aid ministries. Despite expanding into new states in recent years, MAX’s geographic concentration in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states exposes its results to weather-related losses. The company’s ERM framework is developing; however, certain key elements have proven inadequate given the continued volatility in underwriting results.

