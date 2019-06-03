FireMon Details Recipe for Today’s Businesses in New Video: Automation, Complete Network Visibility and Reduced Complexity at Scale

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireMon, a global leader in network security policy management, presents, “The Climb,” a new corporate video to demonstrate the network security challenges of hybrid enterprises. The video shows how the FireMon network security policy management portfolio helps organizations meet these challenges through automation, network visibility and reduced complexity at scale. FireMon will debut the video from Booth #908 at Ignite ’19 USA, which opens today in Austin. Attendees at Infosecurity Europe in London can also view “The Climb” beginning June 4 at Booth #M125.

The capital of technology policy, innovation and ideas, San Jose City Hall in California, is the backdrop for “The Climb,” a metaphor of the challenges that security professionals face. The security professional featured tackles the challenge of managing a complex and heterogeneous hybrid enterprise, symbolized by the terrain he navigates. As our hero deftly negotiates his way, he begins to see his path clearly. A difficult and hazardous climb, he reaches the vantage point quickly and efficiently.

“Security operations have evolved from checking a box on the compliance checklist, to an enabler of sophisticated, automated workflows, helping enterprises accomplish both the innovation and security that are critical to their business,” said Chief Product Officer, Don Closser, FireMon. “This video provides a view into what hybrid network security policy management entails. FireMon is the smart companion to help navigate the increasing challenges of security policy management so enterprises can take advantage of opportunities for growth and competitive differentiation.”

Check out “The Climb” here: https://youtu.be/ga1leo8ecRw

About FireMon

FireMon is the #1 network security management solution for hybrid enterprises. FireMon delivers continuous security for multi-cloud enterprise environments through a powerful fusion of vulnerability management, compliance and orchestration. Since creating the first-ever network security policy management solution, FireMon has continued to deliver real-time visibility into and control over complex network security infrastructures, policies and risk postures for more than 1,700 customers located in nearly 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.firemon.com and follow us on Twitter at @FireMon.