Gecina Will Invest 20 Million Dollars in a Fifth Wall Ventures Fund, Becoming Its First Partner in France

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Created in 2016, the California-based venture capital fund manager Fifth Wall Ventures is focused on technologies serving the real estate sector. Today, it has over 900 million dollars in committed and invested capital under management across multiple funds, raised primarily from a limited number of major international investors, investing in companies that are developing innovative real estate-related solutions: energy efficiency, data and statistics, digitalization, modular construction, smart cities, Blockchain, urban mobility, etc.

Alongside this, Fifth Wall Ventures has built up expertise in supporting its investors with their innovation strategies, which Gecina will be able to fully benefit from for its transformation.

Following the investment in Paris Fonds Vert, managed by Demeter, announced in December 2018, this latest investment will enhance Gecina’s ability to identify and target, on a very wide scale, innovative partners and technological solutions that will enable it to further strengthen its strategy’s relevance over the long term, while accelerating the Group’s technological and service-driven transformation.

These investments in funds with highly complementary geographical and industrial features come in addition to the Group’s open innovation approach, built around strong partnerships. Gecina is also partnering with the incubator Paris&Co and the accelerator Wilco.

“With this latest agreement, we are looking to further strengthen our ability to anticipate and source, on a wide scale, innovative new services and technologies relating to real estate in France and internationally. This will enable us to deploy new methods and technologies to serve our 100,000 YouFirst customers. Our innovation policy aims to combine immediate operational benefits with an acceleration of our teams’ learning curve and long-term support for our transformation. Our ambition is to continuously enhance our value propositions, supporting our occupants’ wellbeing, creating value through and capitalizing on our spaces effectively, and personalizing our services”, confirms Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr