Perma-Pipe International Holdings Announces Expansion into Egypt and Egyptian Contract Awards

NILES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) today announced that its subsidiary company Perma-Pipe Middle East FZC has established a subsidiary company in the Arab Republic of Egypt, “Perma-Pipe Egypt” and is in the process of establishing a new production facility in Beni Suef, south of Cairo. The establishment of this new capability is in response to a growing demand for Perma-Pipe’s products in Egypt, particularly strong demands for the Company’s chilled water and containment piping and leak detection systems. The facility is planned to be operational by July, 2019.

Perma-Pipe further confirms multiple awards by Egyptian companies related to projects in Egypt’s New Capital City and elsewhere which will be carried out in Perma-Pipe’s existing facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and in the new facility in Beni Suef after it is operational.

Grant Dewbre, Sr. Vice President for Perma-Pipe’s MENA region states: “We are very excited about this long-planned geographical expansion into Egypt. Our relationships with Egyptian construction companies, consulting engineering companies, and other stakeholders have allowed us to bring our products and services to our customers in Egypt. We are very proud to be investing in Egypt and playing our part to develop Egypt’s infrastructure that is being invested in heavily. It is our hope that we can better meet the demands of our Egyptian customers by investing in the country, and we look forward to the beginning of a long presence there. Congratulations to Adham Sharkawy, Perma-Pipe Egypt’s General Manager and his team for their leadership and diligent efforts in bringing this aspiration to reality.”

President and CEO David Mansfield commented: “Perma-Pipe is always looking for opportunities to expand to meet the needs of our customers. This expansion has long been a priority for us since it will enable us to offer our full range of capabilities to the Egyptian market. We look forward to serving our Egyptian customers with greater speed and flexibility through our local presence. We are committed to the success of the new facility in Egypt and to being part of the growth already being experienced there.”

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPIH) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at seven locations in five countries.