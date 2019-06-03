Inland Private Capital Corporation Completes Record-Breaking Sale of Industry’s Largest Securitized Full-Cycle 1031 Program

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inland Private Capital Corporation (“IPC”) today announced the sale of a portfolio of three upscale multifamily properties located in Colorado, for a gross sale price of $206.5 million. IPC, through its subsidiary which serves as asset manager, facilitated the sale of the properties on behalf of Colorado Multifamily Portfolio DST, one of its 1031 investment programs.

“The sale of these properties marks a successful and historic transaction, as it is the industry’s largest securitized 1031 program to go full-cycle,” said Keith Lampi, president and chief operating officer of IPC. “This transaction provides liquidity to more than 240 investors, which represents our industry’s progression toward institutional scale and asset quality, while also underscoring the importance of proactive asset management.”

Purchased in 2014, the portfolio consists of the Greens at Van de Water and Lake Vista at Centerra Apartments, both in Loveland, Colorado, and Arbour Square at Orchard Town Center in Westminster, Colorado.

The Greens at Van de Water is a 252-unit upscale multifamily community located within Loveland’s Van de Water master-planned development. Lake Vista at Centerra Apartments is a 303-unit Class A luxury community located in the center of the award-winning Centerra master plan community. Arbour Square at Orchard Town Center is a 300-unit upscale, urban community located adjacent to Westminster’s Orchard Town Center Mall.

As of the date of the sale, the Greens at Van de Water was 95.62 percent leased, Lake Vista at Centerra Apartments was 96.33 percent leased and Arbour Square at Orchard Town Center was 94.66 percent leased.

About Inland Private Capital Corporation

Inland Private Capital Corporation, based in Oak Brook, Ill., offers replacement property investments for persons participating in a 1031 tax deferred exchange, as well as opportunities for accredited investors who are seeking a real estate investment. Inland Private Capital Corporation is a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups, which is comprised of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or subsidiaries thereof. As of December 31, 2018, IPC had sponsored 232 private placement programs with 624 total properties, including over 18,000 residential units. As of April 30, 2019, IPC had sold more than $519 million in assets within the residential sector, including both multifamily and student housing properties.