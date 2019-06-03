Siemens Mobility Awarded $80 Million Overhaul Contract by Portland’s TriMet

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Mobility announced it has won a mid-life overhaul service contract for TriMet’s Type-2 and Type-3 Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) fleet, which is made up of 79 Siemens SD660 LRVs. The project order has a volume of approximately $80 Million with options for up to $25 Million more.

Through the overhaul, TriMet will be able to maintain a State of Good Repair for the fleet and retain its fleet safety, performance and passenger comfort standards throughout vehicle life. The LRVs are among 119 Siemens Mobility Light Rail Vehicles that are currently being used by TriMet, an ongoing relationship that started in 1995 and has continued to this day. Refurbishing LRVs not only prolongs the life of vehicles, but also saves expensive energy and resources used in manufacturing new vehicles. The decreased waste and energy support environmental sustainability goals for both TriMet and Siemens.

“This group of vehicles have been in service since the mid to late 90’s, and they’re still running strong,” said Michael Tyler, Head of Siemens Mobility Rail Services in North America. “This mid-life overhaul not only provides the fleet with a face-lift but adds current technology and functionality in order to improve the customer experience. We built these vehicles in Sacramento and we know the cars better than any other company. Having the mid-life overhaul performed by the original manufacturer will provide the highest level of consistency and serviceability for the operator and its passengers.”

“Midlife overhauls of LRVs such as this are an industry standard and vital as TriMet works diligently to provide world-class transit service that our customers can enjoy and rely on,” said TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey. “We look forward to renewing these vehicles so they can continue to provide reliable and on-time service for riders throughout our growing light rail system for decades to come.”

Two pilot LRVs will be overhauled at the Siemens Mobility West Coast Rail Services Hub, located in greater Sacramento, Calif. The remaining overhauls will then take place at a newly opened Siemens Mobility Rail Services facility in Clackamas, Oregon. The work will ramp up in Clackamas next year and is expected to provide a backlog of work through 2025. This facility is expected to hire more than 15 employees over the course of the overhaul project.

Siemens Mobility is proud of its longstanding relationship with Portland TriMet which began in 1995 with an order for 46 - SD660 vehicles. This was followed by orders for another 33 SD660 vehicles over the next five years. In 2009, TriMet began procuring Siemens S70 vehicles, with an initial order of 22, followed by another order for 18 in 2012.

Siemens Mobility is the market leader for Light Rail Vehicles in North America with more than 1800 awarded LRVs. With the majority of Siemens’ installed base LRV’s not yet at the midlife overhaul point, Siemens Mobility Rail Services business is strategically positioned to support our present and new customers with innovative service solutions in the most responsive manner.

This press release, photos and additional material are available at news.usa.siemens.biz

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility

For further information about Siemens Mobility GmbH, please see: www.siemens.com/mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.8billion and had around 28,400 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.