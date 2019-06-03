Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products Announces First Licensing Partners for Blue’s Clues & You!

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products (VNCP) today announced the first licensees for Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues & You!, a reboot of the groundbreaking curriculum-driven interactive series Blue’s Clues. Just Play will be the global preschool toy partner for plush, figures, playsets and role play, Vtech will be the global partner for early learning toys, and Cardinal will manage games and puzzles. Blue’s Clues & You! will be featured at VNCP’s Licensing Expo booth (#O180), June 4–6, in Las Vegas, NV.

“Blue’s Clues & You! is quickly building buzz and excitement, and we are so proud to reintroduce this iconic show to a new generation of kids, and also to terrific licensing partners who can bring these beloved characters to life through product,” said Jennifer Caveza, Senior Vice President, Toys, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. “Blue’s Clues was Nickelodeon’s first ever billion-dollar consumer products brand, and there’s already a ton of excitement with retailers for this dynamic new take on the franchise.”

Blue’s Clues & You! will have a new generation of preschoolers searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and feature a new host, Joshua Dela Cruz, and a refreshed signature look. In each episode, Blue invites viewers to join them on a clue-led adventure to solve a daily puzzle. With each signature paw print, Blue identifies clues in her animated world that propel the story and inspires viewers to interact with the action. Three episodes of the series will debut on Walmart’s video service, Vudu, prior to its launch on Nickelodeon in November.

The original Blue’s Clues series launched in September 1996 to critical praise from educators, parents and preschoolers and ran for six groundbreaking seasons. Created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler and Angela C. Santomero, Blue’s Clues drew acclaim for its unique interactivity that helped change the way kids watch television and has remained one of the most popular preschool shows of all time. The landmark series also raised the bar in preschool television by exploring advanced subject matter such as sign language, geography, physics, emotions and anatomy.

Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products (VNCP) oversees all merchandising and retail operations for Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), one of the world’s leading multimedia entertainment companies and home to such powerhouse brands as Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures and Comedy Central. With a diverse portfolio spanning animation, preschool, youth and adult licenses, VNCP is committed to providing key partner development and innovative marketing solutions, ensuring the highest quality product offering across some of the world's most powerful TV and entertainment properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.