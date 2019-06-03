Gateway for Cancer Research Announces Scientific Partnership with Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway for Cancer ResearchSM, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding transformational cancer research, announces a scientific partnership with the Conquer Cancer Foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) to establish the Gateway Discovery Grant Program.

This new initiative has been established to identify compelling areas of inquiry in the field of cancer research and to fund the talented clinician-scientists best positioned to pursue these studies. A biennial $1.5 million award, the Gateway Discovery Grant, will become a significant new source of funding for innovative cancer researchers poised to advance breakthrough clinical research.

“Gateway for Cancer Research and Conquer Cancer share an urgent commitment to discovering new therapeutic strategies that will make a real difference for those facing cancer,” said Michael Burton, interim president, Gateway for Cancer Research. “We are proud to partner with Conquer Cancer® to establish this high-impact grant program, and we are confident that Gateway Discovery Grants will significantly contribute to and accelerate progress for the patients we serve.”

The focus of the inaugural Gateway Discovery Grant will be immunotherapy, a compelling area of cancer research. Immunotherapy strengthens a patient’s immune system response to malignancies by stimulating or counteracting specific responses to cancer growth. Gateway has invested more than $8 million in 13 active immunotherapy trials, including work focused on checkpoint inhibitors, new antibodies, oncolytic vaccines, targeted CAR-T, and antibody-drug-conjugates. A significant number of Gateway-funded immunotherapy trials are focused on malignancies that have proven to be especially challenging targets for immunotherapy treatments. The importance of this dynamic therapeutic strategy was highlighted by ASCO in its inaugural list of Research Priorities to Accelerate Progress Against Cancer.

“We are pleased to be the scientific partner to Gateway for Cancer Research on this exciting new program,” said Nancy Daly, MS, MPH, Chief Philanthropic Officer, Conquer Cancer. “Gateway’s significant funding, combined with Conquer Cancer’s high-caliber peer review, will provide vital support for cancer research that is essential to making progress against cancer and giving people with cancer more effective treatment options.”

Applications open on July 1 and will be accepted until September 2019 for the immunotherapy grant, and the recipient will be announced on February 1, 2020. To learn more about the Gateway Discovery Grant or apply, please visit http://www.asco.org/gateway.

About Gateway for Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research℠ is a nonprofit 501C(3) organization committed to funding innovative cancer research that helps people living with cancer to feel better, live longer and conquer cancer TODAY! Thanks to generous underwriting, 99 cents of every dollar Gateway receives directly funds Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions across the country and abroad. Since 1991, Gateway has supported more than 170 clinical trials and funded over $85 million in breakthrough cancer research. Get involved today by visiting www.GatewayCR.org, like us on Facebook at facebook.com/demandcures and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram at @DemandCures, #BeAGateway.

About Conquer Cancer

Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, funds research into every facet of cancer to benefit every patient, everywhere. In 1964, seven oncologists created the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®), now a global network of nearly 45,000 cancer professionals. As ASCO’s foundation, Conquer Cancer helps turn science into a sigh of relief for patients around the world by supporting groundbreaking research and education across cancer’s full continuum. For more information, visit CONQUER.ORG.