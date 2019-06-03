Motto by Hilton Announces First U.S. Hotel Signing in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the first U.S. signing of a Motto by Hilton hotel in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, Ga. in partnership with Lucror Resources and Sixty West Funds. Motto by Hilton, Hilton’s newest lifestyle hotel brand launched in October 2018, introduces a fresh approach to modern travel, bringing together efficient, micro-guest rooms, activated social spaces, centrally located urban destinations, locally inspired design and a communal vibe to cater to travelers looking for value and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Situated at 40 Boulevard NE, the 125-room Motto by Hilton Atlanta Old Fourth Ward is part of Waldo’s, an $80 million modern mixed-use development project, which will also include 13,000 square feet of food and beverage space, 120,000 square feet of commercial space and 10 residential units. The development will include a speakeasy, full-service restaurant and food stalls in the courtyard. The space will be designed by global architecture firm TVSDESIGN, with the hotel interiors designed by Hirsch Bedner & Associates. The development is led by Lucror Resources and Sixty West with financing partner Sixty West Opportunity Zone Fund and project management team DaVinci. The hotel will be operated by Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company.

“The Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta is rooted in culture and history and is an exciting market to introduce Motto by Hilton,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global brand head, Motto by Hilton. “One of our brand pillars is ‘inviting and local’; Motto invites guests and locals in through an authentic and social atmosphere with thoughtful design that uniquely weaves into the fabric of a neighborhood, and this project aligns perfectly with our vision.”

One of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods, the Old Fourth Ward is home to iconic landmarks, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home, Ebenezer Baptist Church and the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum. Commonly referred to as the “O4W,” the ever-evolving area has become a destination for those seeking more urban and cultural adventures around town, including Ponce City Market, nightlife along Edgewood Avenue, access to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside trail, street art, local markets and popular dining destinations. The region itself brings in more than 52 million visitors annually.

“Motto by Hilton embodies Waldo’s philosophy of being true to oneself and not an imitator of another – do the things at which you are great,” said Arun Nijhawan, managing principal, Lucror Resources. “We believe Motto is at the forefront of redefining the micro-hotel experience and will showcase the history and culture of the Old Fourth Ward community.”

The Motto Way

Similar to other Motto by Hilton properties around the world, Motto Atlanta Old Fourth Ward will show off its flexibility through spaces that have been cleverly designed, technology that makes traveling seamless and an elevated sleep experience that will make recharging easier than ever. Key elements will include:

Guest Rooms : With an average footprint of 163 square feet, the highly efficient rooms will include space-saving features such as wall beds, lofted beds, segmented shower and toilet stalls, and multi-use furniture.

: With an average footprint of 163 square feet, the highly efficient rooms will include space-saving features such as wall beds, lofted beds, segmented shower and toilet stalls, and multi-use furniture. Linking Rooms : Eliminating the hassle of coordinating travel for larger groups, Motto hotels will have the option for guests to book multiple connecting rooms in advance, an innovative and patent-pending feature.

: Eliminating the hassle of coordinating travel for larger groups, Motto hotels will have the option for guests to book multiple connecting rooms in advance, an innovative and patent-pending feature. Connected Room Technology : All Motto rooms will be outfitted with Hilton’s Connected Room technology – the first mobile-centric hotel offering that allows guests to control features in their room (i.e., temperature, lighting, TV, window coverings, etc.) in addition to digital check-in, digital key and digital check-out from their Hilton Honors mobile app.

: All Motto rooms will be outfitted with Hilton’s Connected Room technology – the first mobile-centric hotel offering that allows guests to control features in their room (i.e., temperature, lighting, TV, window coverings, etc.) in addition to digital check-in, digital key and digital check-out from their Hilton Honors mobile app. Elevated Sleep Experience : Motto hotels will put an emphasis on an elevated sleep experience. Whether it is a premium mattress, white noise app, blackout window shades or sound absorbing materials throughout the room, the brand prioritizes quality sleep for every traveler.

: Motto hotels will put an emphasis on an elevated sleep experience. Whether it is a premium mattress, white noise app, blackout window shades or sound absorbing materials throughout the room, the brand prioritizes quality sleep for every traveler. Motto Commons : The Commons is a dynamic, activated community hub that will be used by guests and locals for work and play and will have varied seating types (work, group, lounge), convenient power plugs, and offer coffee, a bar and check in. The Motto Commons features a flexible design to capture the essence of the space and accommodate the likes of food stalls for local vendors, speakeasy’s, bars and local coffee partners.

: The Commons is a dynamic, activated community hub that will be used by guests and locals for work and play and will have varied seating types (work, group, lounge), convenient power plugs, and offer coffee, a bar and check in. The Motto Commons features a flexible design to capture the essence of the space and accommodate the likes of food stalls for local vendors, speakeasy’s, bars and local coffee partners. Prime Location : Motto will put travelers at the center of it all with a carefully curated portfolio in the most desirable urban destinations around the world.

“Hilton continues to create unique, targeted brands that speak to today’s travelers who want something beyond the traditional hotel experience, and we are honored to be entrusted with the introduction of Motto by Hilton in Atlanta’s vibrant Old Fourth Ward,” said Robert Cole, president & CEO, HVMG. “We look forward to setting the bar for this new brand and to bringing our experience of owning and operating nearly 50 hotels nationwide to ensure the success of this groundbreaking concept.”

Motto by Hilton Atlanta Old Fourth Ward is scheduled to break ground in summer 2019, with a targeted opening of early 2021. This property joins the previously-signed Motto by Hilton London Marylebone, an 87-bed property under development with UK-based developer Dominvs Group, slated to open in 2020. Additional deals are in various stages of development in prime urban locations around the world such as New York City, Lima, Copenhagen and Mexico City to name a few.

As part of Hilton, Motto by Hilton guests will enjoy benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

For more Motto by Hilton news and information, visit https://newsroom.hilton.com/motto.

About Motto by Hilton

Motto by Hilton is Hilton’s new micro-hotel with an urban vibe in prime global locations that empowers guests by giving them the freedom to create their own experiences in the world’s most sought-after cities. Motto offers travelers centrally located, reasonably priced and less traditional lodging that provides a one-of-a-kind experience. At its core, Motto is a beacon for today’s modern, global community of travelers, delivering a flexible, innovative hospitality experience with guest-empowered service. Motto is part of the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program. Visit newsroom.hilton.com/motto for more information, and connect with Motto on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,700 properties with more than 923,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 89 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lucror Resources

Lucror Resources is a real estate investment and development company focused on the acquisition and development of urban assets. Arun Nijhawan, Lucror’s founder, holds over 20 years of experience including leading real estate initiatives for $4 billion hedge fund GMT Capital and international real estate development firm Portman Holdings. Focused on a value-based investment strategy, Lucror led the effort to redefine the office experience in Downtown Atlanta by acquiring and restoring Atlanta’s iconic 120-year-old Flatiron Building into a technology-driven office and coworking space for entrepreneurs and enterprise companies. Lucror Resources leverages its real estate development experience to reposition properties through hands on management to satisfy market demand for urban infrastructure. Additional details can be found at lucrorresources.com.

About Sixty West Funds

Sixty West is comprised of over 50 professionals with extensive experience in the acquisition, financing, and development of over 150 real estate-related opportunities. The company’s history of success is inclusive of over $1 billion of tax equity raised to support more than $2 billion in related projects. Over the past decade, Sixty West has leveraged its expertise in the use of tax credits and related incentives to bring real estate directly to investors. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Sixty West Funds partners with carefully chosen and highly skilled consultants, compliance managers, and legal and tax advisors, ready to serve investors. Visit sixtywestfunds.com for additional information.

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 45 hotels and Convention Center in 17 states totaling 7,496 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.