NIC Inc. Launches RxGov® Prescription Drug Monitoring Platform for State of Maryland

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the nation’s leader of innovative digital government solutions, announced that its RxGov prescription drug monitoring platform (PDMP) is now live in the State of Maryland. RxGov was launched in partnership with the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP), who partners with the Maryland Department of Health to administer the Maryland PDMP.

“NIC is excited to launch RxGov in Maryland to assist our partners in battling the prescription opioid epidemic,” said Kevin Schmidt, NIC Healthcare Program Director. “Our teams have worked hard to meet the unique needs of the State and CRISP as efficiently as possible, while providing transparent data and robust reporting capabilities. We look forward to continued partnership to aid Maryland’s healthcare community.”

NIC was awarded a five-year contract extending to 2025 by CRISP, a regional health information exchange serving Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. The timeline from contract signing to go-live spanned fewer than 60 business days. This was achievable due to RxGov’s highly scalable Azure-based architecture and a unique, low-risk implementation methodology.

In the first week after implementation, RxGov successfully handled more than 335,000 queries for controlled substance information, averaging more than 60,000 requests per weekday. Each successful transaction, which is typically processed by RxGov in around one-tenth of a second, is an opportunity for a Maryland healthcare provider to make better-informed decisions about prescribing or dispensing a controlled substance.

“We are excited to leverage the RxGov tool in Maryland,” said Lindsey Ferris, CRISP PDMP Program Director. “We feel the technology design and functionality will successfully position us to support current and future PDMP priorities, with the aim to improve patient outcomes.”

RxGov’s performance is critical because of the deep level of integration Maryland has achieved into the workflows of physicians, pharmacists and other authorized users of the PDMP. The PDMP data is delivered directly into the electronic health record system at all but one of the state’s 46 hospitals, along with dozens of pharmacies and outpatient facilities. All of these connections utilize nationally recognized standards and interface with a list of vendors, including Epic, Cerner, Meditech, Allscripts, NextGen, and others.

NIC was also recently selected to provide its RxGov prescription drug monitoring platform to the State of Nebraska, where the regional health information exchange, Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NeHII), oversees the Nebraska Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

NIC has been providing PDMP systems and related technology since 2011, with longstanding partnerships in Montana, Wisconsin and Utah.

