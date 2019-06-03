Elev8 Hemp Continues Incredible Expansion, Signs New Distribution Agreement With Outwest505

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages as well as an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, is thrilled to announce a new business relationship with distribution company Outwest505 Distribution.

Elev8 Hemp is excited to be the first publicly traded company to offer both CBD infused ready-to-drink iced coffee and CBD infused ready-to-drink iced tea. Being an emerging brand with an intense focus on putting its product & brand in front of as many customers as possible, the Company is expanding its distribution network in the west.

Elev8 Hemp’s sales team is aggressively pursuing new distributors, filling up last week’s calendar with back-to-back meetings all week. As a result of these incredible sales efforts, Outwest505 signed a deal to distribute Elev8 Hemp’s CBD-infused beverage products to their retailers in the American southwest.

A “mom and pop” distribution company based in New Mexico, Outwest505 has over 20 years of experience in the wholesale business. The owners have spent the last two years seeking out the perfect products to offer their customers, creating opportunities for both Outwest505 and their retailers. During these two years of research, the owners learned that CBD and Hemp infused drinks are the perfect product to grow their distribution network and provide retailers with quality beverages.

Since Outwest505 introduced CBD and Hemp infused drinks, these products have been a big hit with both customers and retailers. Currently the only local distributor of CBD and Hemp beverages they are growing quickly, ensuring their position as the largest in the state. Outwest505 joins a rapidly growing network of wholesale distributors, like TAPPY, LLC. Along with these two most recent distribution contracts, Elev8 has three other distributors currently reviewing terms and will have details worked out shortly.

Linda Bos, owner of Outwest505 Distribution, said, “We are very excited to add Elev8’s products to our distribution offerings. We just love the drinks! With our growing Hemp and CBD line, we believe Elev8 will be a very big success! We are looking forward to a long and prosperous partnership.”

“We’re thrilled to be adding Outwest505 to the growing distribution network for our CBD-infused ready-to-drink iced teas and iced coffees,” said Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Hemp Inc. “Elev8 Hemp is experiencing incredible growth right now as our sales team continues to pursue every distribution and wholesale lead we can get our hands on. I could not be happier to partner with Linda and the rest of Outwest505 to get our products to retailers and customers in the Southwest. We are preparing pallets to ship to New Mexico shortly and anticipate a quick sell through.”

Those interested in trying Elev8’s CBD-Infused ready-to-drink coffee and tea along with many other CBD-infused products can order on Elev8 Hemp’s website while those interested in understanding the benefits of hemp and CBD products can learn more here.

About Elev8 Hemp, Inc.

Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.