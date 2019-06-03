Ablexis Announces Multi-Target Licensing Agreement with Zai Lab (US)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ablexis, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on licensing its AlivaMab Mouse technology for antibody drug discovery, today announced a license agreement with Zai Lab (US), LLC. The non-exclusive license grants Zai rights to use the AlivaMab Mouse for antibody drug discovery and development. Financial terms of the license include upfront payments, development milestones and a revenue share on product sales.

"Ablexis is pleased that the skilled and experienced research team at Zai Lab (US) has selected AlivaMab Mouse as a platform for their antibody drug discovery efforts," said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ablexis, LLC. "Over and over, research teams with track records of success in bringing antibody drugs from discovery to clinical development and to market are choosing a transgenic mouse platform as the foundation for their human antibody drug discovery efforts, and, moreover, they are choosing AlivaMab Mouse. Ablexis' new, flexible licensing model continues expanding access to AlivaMab Mouse, the best-in-class platform for successful antibody drug discovery and development."

About Ablexis, LLC

Ablexis, LLC created and commercializes the AlivaMab Mouse technology, a unique, patented next generation transgenic mouse platform for human therapeutic antibody discovery. Ablexis has non-exclusively licensed the AlivaMab Mouse technology to multiple companies, including global pharmaceutical companies, public and private biotechnology companies and other entities. Ablexis continues making the AlivaMab Mouse available via non-exclusive licenses. For more information, visit www.ablexis.com. For inquiries about licensing AlivaMab Mouse, contact us at info@ablexis.com.