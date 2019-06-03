PVH Corp. and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announce License Agreement for Calvin Klein Jeans Women’s Jeanswear Collections in U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII) announced today that PVH’s Calvin Klein, Inc. (“CKI”) subsidiary and G-III have entered into a license agreement with an initial term of five years for the design, production and distribution of Calvin Klein Jeans women’s jeanswear collections in the United States and Canada. This business is in addition to the other women’s Calvin Klein businesses that are already licensed to G-III by CKI.

The arrangement will support PVH’s strategy to build a successful women’s jeanswear business in North America by leveraging G-III’s category and market expertise. The launch of G-III’s first women’s Calvin Klein Jeans collection is expected for the spring 2020 season.

Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PVH Corp. commented “G-III has been a great partner for us over the years and has successfully grown the Calvin Klein womenswear business to be a leading resource across the North American apparel market. We look forward to our expanded partnership with G-III, as this represents another great opportunity to leverage their market expertise to drive the continued expansion of the Calvin Klein women’s apparel categories.”

Morris Goldfarb, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. commented, “We have an incredible relationship with PVH and the Calvin Klein team. They have done an outstanding job managing and marketing the Calvin Klein brand and we look forward to further developing this iconic global brand and building a profitable women’s business for Calvin Klein Jeans in the U.S. and Canada.”

About Calvin Klein Inc.:

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $9 billion in 2018 and were distributed in over 110 countries. Calvin Klein employs over 11,500 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

About PVH:

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.:

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza J and Jessica Howard. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also operates retail stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G. H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Calvin Klein Performance names.

