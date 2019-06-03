HVR Announces Snowflake Partnership, Allowing Fast, Efficient, Secure Replication of Data for Real-Time Analytics in the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVR, provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, has announced a partnership with Snowflake Inc., the data warehouse built for the cloud. Together, HVR’s replication solution and Snowflake’s built-for-the cloud data warehouse give organizations a competitive and operational advantage, enabling them to better leverage their data, while removing the need for a massive and costly on-premise infrastructure.

HVR allows customers to perform continuous high volume, real-time data replication for efficient, secure data integration from a variety of cloud-based and on-premise sources, such as Oracle, SQL Server, SAP HANA, Db2 for z/OS, and others, into Snowflake’s modern cloud-based data warehouse.

“Our goal is to keep our customers’ data moving and in sync as they adopt the latest and best technologies for integrating, analyzing, and storing data,” said John Sedleniek, Vice President of Sales, Americas for HVR. “With HVR and Snowflake, customers get a cutting-edge and scalable cloud-based solution, simplifying data change in complex environments for successful and continuous cloud data integration.”

Benefits of the HVR and Snowflake partnership include:

Greater organizational access to real-time analytics: HVR leverages Snowflake’s data ingestion mechanism, enabling large amounts of data to be unlocked from siloed databases and allowing for up-to-the minute analytics on organization-wide data

HVR leverages Snowflake’s data ingestion mechanism, enabling large amounts of data to be unlocked from siloed databases and allowing for up-to-the minute analytics on organization-wide data Improved efficiency: HVR replicates data using log-based change data capture, a non-intrusive solution for replicating data in real-time from on-premise environments to the cloud with Snowflake. Additionally, HVR offers a proprietary compression function that further enables fast data movement for real-time analytics.

HVR replicates data using log-based change data capture, a non-intrusive solution for replicating data in real-time from on-premise environments to the cloud with Snowflake. Additionally, HVR offers a proprietary compression function that further enables fast data movement for real-time analytics. Increased security: With HVR, organizations can replicate data from hundreds of databases without needing to create multiple vulnerabilities in the firewall. The data is compressed, as well as encrypted, as it is moved from multiple sources to Snowflake.

With HVR, organizations can replicate data from hundreds of databases without needing to create multiple vulnerabilities in the firewall. The data is compressed, as well as encrypted, as it is moved from multiple sources to Snowflake. Maximized value: HVR's proven replication platform and Snowflake’s instant and near infinite scalable cloud data warehouse share a commitment to provide customers with a powerful, flexible, and cost-effective option for managing data where you need it, when you need it.

“As our customers move to Snowflake, achieving simple, high-volume, real-time data integration has become a key requirement,” Snowflake Vice President of Alliances, Walter Aldana said. “We are excited about our partnership with HVR and the expanded capabilities for high performance, scalable, and robust real-time replication.”

Snowflake has been listed as a “Leader” in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics, thanks to its high levels of customer satisfaction, reported ease of deployment, as well as its strong and steady market growth.

To celebrate the partnership, HVR is offering Snowflake customers a free trial of the HVR software.

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

