CN First International Futures Limited and Trading Technologies Contract to Expand the TT® Platform into China and Provide Connectivity to Chinese Derivatives Markets

HONG KONG & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CN First International Futures Limited (CN First), a Hong Kong-based broker, and Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced they have entered into an agreement to provide traders based outside of China with access to the major Chinese derivatives markets through the TT® trading platform. CN First will be the first broker to offer Chinese market access via TT software, opening the doors for the global trading community to leverage the capabilities of the TT platform to access and trade a new set of marketplaces.

Specifically, CN First’s global customers located outside of China will gain access to the Chinese international products listed on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), Dalian Commodities Exchange (DCE) and Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange (ZCE) through TT. This agreement also calls for TT to support the ongoing listing of further international products as they are launched from China.

In addition, CN First's solution will be supported by Webstock, one of China's largest market data and trading platform providers and a CN First partner.

Thomas Tey, Managing Director of CN First, said, "We are thrilled to work with both Trading Technologies and Webstock to develop our solution. This provides us a unique offering to our international clients. We have substantial interests in facilitating flow from on-shore to international markets, and we can now further support international clients wanting to trade into China. TT’s full suite of industry-leading tools and infrastructure will provide CN First clients with a tangible edge when trading Chinese products.”

Mark Pottle, Regional Executive Sales Director for Trading Technologies in Asia, added, "China continues to expand its international offering and lower the barriers of entry. This and anticipation of what’s next is stimulating more and more interest in trading Chinese derivatives markets. The solution with CN First provides TT’s customers their first opportunity to trade into China with a truly professional trading platform, making use of TT’s high-end capabilities to explore new trading strategies and new markets.”

TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.

About CN First International Futures Limited

CN First International Futures Limited (CNF) (https://www.cnfirst.com.hk/OnlineEnquiry/OnlineEN) was established in 2011, is headquartered in Hong Kong and provides brokerage services to the futures trading community looking to access the international markets, including China. Regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, CNF currently holds memberships of Hong Kong Exchange Limited, Shanghai International Energy Exchange and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange. CNF has been assisting clients in Asia since 2014 and looks forward to developing new relationships in the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.