Maxar Earth Intelligence Solutions Expands its Support for the U.S. National Security Community

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) today announced that it was awarded multiple contracts in the first quarter of 2019 to provide innovative Earth intelligence solutions to U.S. government agencies, with a total value of more than $95 million.

As announced in January, Maxar is now fully domesticated in the U.S. and has a combined team of over 1,550 cleared professionals. U.S. domestication has made it easier for Maxar to bring its integrated capabilities to bear for national security customers seeking to apply commercial innovation to support classified mission requirements. Recent contract wins include:

The U.S. Air Force awarded Maxar a multi-year contract worth more than $70 million to deliver a testbed for the development and integration of automated intelligence and machine learning capabilities into operations. Maxar will work closely with the Air Force to demonstrate the operational value of advanced analytics in day-to-day operations.

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarded Maxar a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract and three task orders under that contract for a program called the 3D Data Engineering Lab. Maxar will leverage its advanced expertise in machine learning, computer vision, crowdsourcing, software engineering and geospatial analysis to enable USSOCOM to rapidly sift through massive amounts of geospatial data to reveal actionable insight. Maxar will be eligible for multiple future awards over the five-year ordering period of the contract and up to a cumulative value of $6 million.

The U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) awarded Maxar two delivery order contracts worth $7 million to continue providing updates and enhancements for its sophisticated change detection and land cover and classification solutions. Maxar-developed machine learning algorithms allow analysts to quickly and effectively focus their attention on locations where change persists over at least three different dates of satellite imagery collection. And the company's global-scale land cover and classification capabilities support NGA's geospatial modeling and mission planning applications.

Maxar was also awarded a number of classified contracts generating an additional value of more than $12 million.

“These contract awards reflect Maxar’s unwavering commitment to serving the U.S. national security community with innovative solutions that meet their most demanding requirements,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “Now that the company is operating as one Maxar, it offers an unrivaled portfolio of solutions that include spacecraft manufacturing and robotics, electro-optical and radar satellite imagery, industry-leading AI and geospatial machine learning capabilities. All of these capabilities are built on a commercial foundation that enables us to rapidly address the needs of the U.S. government and other global defense and intelligence customers.”

Maxar has been a trusted mission partner to the U.S. defense and intelligence community for decades and has continued to gain momentum over the last year. For the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, the company continues to provide the highest resolution and most accurate and reliable commercial satellite imagery available. Maxar has served NGA since 1999 and recently announced that it is leading a team to provide content management of community-sourced topographic and human geography data for the agency’s Janus Geography program. Maxar is also expanding the development of machine learning and crowdsourcing capabilities to augment global GEOINT missions on the NGA’s Small Business Innovation Research program and providing on-demand access to mission-ready satellite imagery through the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program.

The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL (Space Systems Loral) and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL (Space Systems Loral) and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization. As a trusted partner with 5,900 employees in over 30 global locations, Maxar provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.