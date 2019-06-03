Sixgill Launches New Automated Multi-Tenancy Solution to Provide MSSPs with Actionable Cyber Threat Intelligence

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sixgill (https://www.cybersixgill.com/), a leading cyber threat intelligence vendor that automates the monitoring, collection and analysis of exclusive-access deep, dark, and surface web sources to detect threats and alert customers of potential cyber-attacks, is announcing today the launch of its new cyber threat intelligence platform tailored to meet the needs of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). With threats to organizations becoming more advanced, Sixgill’s solution equips MSSPs with automatic threat intelligence insights about their customers in real time, from the convenience of a single dashboard. Sixgill was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Security Operations Threat Intelligence in 20191.

With cybercrime exponentially on the rise many organizations outsource their security to MSSPs for the right combination of people and technology to protect their data. However, as these threats become more advanced, so should the technology.

Sixgill’s new automated cyber threat intelligence solution was designed to equip MSSPs with the ability to outsmart the latest threats and ultimately give customers the coverage and peace of mind that they paid for. While existing solutions are manual in nature, Sixgill’s platform scours Deep and Dark, and surface web sources to automatically provide accurate threat intelligence in real time to MSSPs, via its easy to use dashboard.

Sixgill’s solution also offers its users to:

Finance, retail, energy, health care, aviation, and more. Receive actionable, automatic alerts immediately: Users can solve or dismiss the threat based on Sixgill’s recommended steps.

Users can solve or dismiss the threat based on Sixgill’s recommended steps. Handle countless alerts: The platform showcases Sixgill’s ability to handle countless alerts to an unlimited number of customers on one screen.

“More than a dozen MSSPs have already taken advantage of Sixgill’s MSSP solution. Managed Security Service Providers that provide cyber security for multiple customers don’t have the time to sift through every single alert that comes in,” said Sharon Wagner, Sixgill’s CEO. “That’s why we launched Sixgill’s multi-tenant platform to provide intelligence and recommended actions. It is a great solution for security providers looking to broaden their threat intelligence capabilities, and handle thousands of alerts simply and efficiently.”

1 Gartner Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence, Kelly Kavanagh, Ruggero Contu, Augusto Barros, Pete Shoard, 14 May 2019

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Garter’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sixgill

Sixgill’s cyber threat intelligence solution focuses on organizations’ intelligence needs, helping them mitigate risks more effectively and more efficiently. Using an agile collection methodology, Sixgill provides broad coverage of exclusive-access deep and dark web sources, as well as relevant surface web sources. By harnessing the exponential power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Sixgill automates the cyber intelligence production cycle. A market leader in deep and dark web cyber threat intelligence, Sixgill helps Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, governments, and law enforcement agencies address a wide range of cybersecurity challenges. To learn more, visit www.cybersixgill.com and follow us on Twitter: @cybersixgill and LinkedIn.