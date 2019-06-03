The City of Linden, NJ Modernizes Citywide Video Surveillance System with Razberi Technologies

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a population of more than 40,000, the City of Linden, New Jersey is part of the New York Metropolitan Area. It is located 13 miles southwest of Manhattan and borders Staten Island. In an effort to improve public safety and reduce crime, the city decided to modernize its video surveillance system.

Challenge: Video Surveillance System Due for an Upgrade

The City of Linden (the City) had more than 150 outdated, analog cameras deployed throughout its buildings and parks. These consisted of an assortment of off-brand devices that lacked sufficient resolution, speed, and frame rates. To provide the highest quality video, the City decided to invest in a new citywide IP camera system.

Moving to IP cameras would require the City to increase its bandwidth capacity and upgrade its network video recorders (NVRs) to a more efficient, reliable, and secure video storage solution. This video surveillance system would need to:

Support megapixel camera quality

Be deployed at the network’s edge in various City buildings

Stream video back to City Hall yet not be a burden on costs or bandwidth

Be secure, simple to deploy, and easily expandable

Work with world-class IP cameras and video management systems

The City’s Department of Public Safety, led by the Police Department, oversaw the project. They hired Eastern Datacomm, a highly recommended system integrator out of Hackensack, New Jersey, to manage the entire project, from the installation of fiber lines for Internet to deploying the IP cameras and video surveillance appliances.

Solution: Razberi™ Technologies Intelligent Video Surveillance Appliances

One reason the City of Linden chose Eastern Datacom is because it has standardized on Razberi Technologies video surveillance appliances and software for all installations, providing an extra layer of security for its clients. Razberi makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected device solutions.

Razberi appliances are highly reliable and network-optimized for megapixel quality. With the ability to record at the network’s edge and centrally, the Razberi suite of appliances also provide the flexibility that the City requires. A one-click VLAN setup establishes a private, secure network for camera traffic.

Razberi’s intelligent video solutions are rightsized for the application including data center, edge / fog, and rugged applications along with the ability to add cybersecurity protections. The appliances are also open to work with world-class video management solutions (VMS) and IP cameras. Built-in Razberi Monitor™ health monitoring software ensures the video surveillance system – all the way to each camera – is operating 24x7 without video loss or disruption.

Results: A State-of-the-Art Video Surveillance System

Today, the City of Linden has more than 250 Panasonic IP cameras deployed across 13 locations. The main site is City Hall, which includes the Police Department. Cameras are also installed in four fire houses, two youth centers, the library, and various points around the train station and parking lot.

At City Hall, Eastern Datacomm installed four Razberi Core™ appliances. These robust, server-class appliances centrally record heavier video surveillance workloads. This enables the City to be in compliance with the State of New Jersey’s retention law, which mandates that municipal video recordings be kept for 90 days.

In addition, a Razberi EndpointDefender™ appliance is integrated with each Core device to provide Power over Ethernet+ (PoE+). EndpointDefender includes the Razberi CameraDefense™ cybersecurity software solution should the City need it in the future. This extends industry best practice cyber protections all the way to the camera or Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint.

In the City’s other buildings, the integrator deployed 12 Razberi ServerSwitchIQ™ edge appliances. More than an NVR, these devices combine a PoE+ switch, server, storage, and intelligence. By recording video near the network’s edge closer to the cameras, the appliances enable City workers at each location to monitor and play back video when needed. There is no need to constantly stream video back to City Hall, which reduces the impact of megapixel cameras on the network.

The ServerSwitchIQ’s compact size and ease of deployment also worked for the City’s remote outdoor security camera locations. Each is small enough to fit into telco rooms under lock and key while handling the amount of cameras required. The City did not have to deploy servers, cabinets, and other equipment traditionally used for video surveillance systems.

Eastern Datacomm monitors the video surveillance system via the Razberi Monitor software, which provides automated, real-time collection of system component properties and status such as storage disks, CPU Temperature, RAID arrays, and network traffic. With 24x7 monitoring and alerts, especially if a camera fails or goes down, Eastern Datacomm can take corrective action immediately.

“Our upgraded video surveillance system with the IP cameras and Razberi appliances gives the City of Linden one of the most state-of-the-art video surveillance systems in the country,” said David Hart, Chief of Police, City of Linden Police Department. “The system is enabling the Police department to fulfill our mission to reduce crime, improve the delivery of Police services, and enhance the quality of life for Linden residents. We have already solved some criminal cases using the security system with its reliable, high-quality video footage.”

The City of Linden anticipates adding more cameras over time. They are working on a five-year plan to put more cameras in their 39 parks and other buildings. Each Razberi appliance can accommodate up to 24 IP cameras, making the system easily expandable.

About Razberi Technologies

Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected device solutions. Designed to meet the needs of any sized organization, the Razberi platform offers intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT technologies, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi appliances are compatible with top video management systems (VMS) and any network camera. The company is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, visit razberi.net.