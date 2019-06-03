SAPO Adopts AppNexus’ Full-Stack Technology

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppNexus, a Xandr company and a leader in advertising technology, and SAPO (Altice Portugal group), the leading media company in Portugal, today announced a new deal. Under the terms, SAPO will adopt AppNexus’ full suite of products which support the buying and selling of digital advertising, including the AppNexus Publisher Ad Server, the Supply Side Platform (SSP) and the Demand-Side Platform (DSP).

AppNexus’ advertising technology encompasses all digital channels (desktop, mobile, connected TV), formats (display, video, native), and application purposes (guaranteed and programmatic). Its technology platform is open and programmable, which offers customers the ability to build and innovate on top of its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

The relationship with AppNexus will provide SAPO with the infrastructure to develop and transform its digital advertising business, an accelerated time to enter the market with new digital ad products, and it will enable a more efficient transaction with their partners through a direct path to demand, therefore optimizing SAPO’s revenue.

“ Our business has gone under a deep transformation driven by disruptive technologies and we needed to select a partner with a solid expertise and a differentiating technology that could help us to best compete in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment” said Filipa Martins, General Director from SAPO. “ We selected AppNexus because, on top of its technological leadership, this is a company equipped with an outstanding selection of professional services and has the best customer on boarding program for our business.”

SAPO is one of the most prominent technology providers in Portugal, powering some of the most important internet properties in the country. This partnership is critical and strategic for AppNexus in Portugal, a market that is going through a deep digital transformation of its main publishers.

“ We are honoured that SAPO, after a deep analysis of different market solutions, selected AppNexus as its technology provider,” said Remi Boudard, Director Market Development, Iberia from AppNexus. “ AppNexus is deeply committed to helping publishers optimize and scale their business on the open internet. SAPO has been a technology leader in Portugal since the launch of the first internet services; we look forward to helping SAPO unlock the full potential of its business through our open and programmable platform.”

ABOUT APPNEXUS

AppNexus, a Xandr company, is a global internet technology company that enables and optimizes the real-time sale and purchase of digital advertising. Our powerful, real-time decisioning platform supports core products that enable publishers to maximize yield; and marketers and agencies to harness data and machine learning to deliver intelligent and customized campaigns. For more information, follow us at @Xandr76 or visit us at appnexus.com.

ABOUT SAPO

23 years ago SAPO was the first web directory in Portugal. 23 years later, SAPO is the leading digital content platform in Portugal reaching over 3.4M people monthly, the equivalent of 37% of the Portuguese population over 15 years old, and the number 1 online ad network in Portugal. To achieve that, SAPO has assembled a team with very best in its fields of action – Product Creation and Management, Editorial, Sales and E-Commerce, and, naturally, Tech – which allowed the brand to establish itself as a strong player in the tech, advertising, media and publishing markets.