Lygos Awarded $2 Million Grant to Develop Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies to Revive U.S. Biomanufacturing

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lygos, Inc., a full-stack producer of specialty chemicals that deliver high-value performance without the environmental toxicity, today announced that it was awarded a $2 million grant by the United States Department of Energy (DOE). The grant will support the development of new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning approaches that combine multi-omics analysis to produce non-intuitive insights that accelerate microbial engineering research and development. The research will be performed in collaboration with the Agile BioFoundry (ABF), a consortium of eight DOE national laboratories advancing biomanufacturing across public and private sectors.

“The evolutionary complexity of biological systems makes microbes inherently difficult to engineer using traditional, scientist-driven hypothesis testing alone,” said Hector Garcia Martin, PhD, ABF Staff Scientist. “Together with Lygos, we will look to apply some of the latest advances in AI and machine learning to develop a more comprehensive understanding of yeast metabolism and how microbes can be rewired for efficient chemical biosynthesis.”

Lygos’ leading technology platform is based on a high-throughput combination of computational modeling, unique microbe engineering and screening, and machine learning. The technology is used with a proprietary acid-tolerant yeast and best-in-industry engineering cycle to produce bio-based solutions that deliver the performance benefits of petroleum-based industrial chemicals without environmental toxicity at competitive prices.

“We are looking forward to strengthening our existing relationship with the teams of scientists at the DOE and ABF. Their expertise in generating and analyzing large, complex multi-omics datasets will help guide future enhancements to our AI and machine learning microbial engineering capabilities,” said Jeffrey Dietrich, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Lygos. “This new endeavor is another strong validation of our technology platform and our overall mission to replace toxic petrotechnology processes, reclaim local U.S. manufacturing and revive industrial bio-innovation.”

About Agile BioFoundry

The Agile BioFoundry brings together a specialist team of scientists, engineers, and technical staff from eight of the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories, with the aim that their collective skills, expertise, and experience lead to rapid innovation and growth in the biomanufacturing sector. For more information, visit www.agilebiofoundry.org.

About Lygos

Lygos has created a full-stack biological engineering platform focused on organic acid specialty chemicals and bio-monomers. Lygos’ sustainable, bio-based chemicals replace expensive, environmentally degrading alternatives from traditional industrial suppliers, enabling customers to create better, safer products with value-added performance. For more information, visit www.lygos.com and follow us @LygosBiotech.

