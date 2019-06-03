FOMO Pay works with Discover to increase acceptance for cardholders worldwide

RIVERWOODS, Ill. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOMO Pay, an award-winning integrated payment solution provider to merchants in Singapore and across the region, and Discover Global Network, announced a partnership to allow Discover Global Network cardholders the ability to use their cards at FOMO Pay’s merchants around the globe. The collaboration is a step towards positioning FOMO Pay as a leader in integrating new payment solutions for major financial institutions and merchants by giving them the ability to accept Discover Global Network cards.

Discover Global Network, which includes Discover, Diners Club and affiliate networks, has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and two million ATM and cash access locations across the world. Through FOMO Pay’s extensive network of merchants that accept integrated payment methods, Discover Global Network cardholders will now be able to use their preferred payment method at many large-sized merchants’ businesses.

“We are excited to work with Discover and offer this option to their customer base,” said Louis Liu, CEO and co-founder of FOMO Pay. “Offering more payment solutions has always been our goal and this is also convenient for both merchants and consumers, especially those who like to travel without cash and wish to pay for these transactions easily.”

“Signing an agreement with FOMO Pay is part of our strategy to partner with organizations that will help our cardholders by expanding our acceptance worldwide,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. “FOMO Pay works with key merchants, many of which have a global e-commerce presence and are important to our cardholders.”

This partnership also continues to steer FOMO Pay in the direction of making cashless payments more efficient and convenient which is aligned with its current active role in making Singapore a cashless society.

About FOMO Pay

FOMO Pay platform is the one-stop QR Code Payment Solution which enables merchants to accept a full suite of new payment methods including WeChat Pay, NETSPay, Grab Pay, SingTel Dash, EZLink Pay, mVISA, etc.

Launched in 2015 with more than 4,000 merchants acquired within a year, FOMO Pay is trusted by major companies including Changi Airport, Marina Bay Sands, StarHub, JUMBO, Club 21, CHANEL, SPH etc. With FOMO Pay, merchants can unlock true business potential by giving customers the payment options they prefer and adopt cashless payment easily. FOMO Pay is also sitting in MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) SGQR Taskforce to promote QR code payment and make Singapore a cashless society. For more information, visit www.fomopay.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposits through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.