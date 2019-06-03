Female Advisor Network & Orion Partner For Inaugural ‘Anti-Conference’

RALEIGH, N.C. & OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Female Advisor Network, a national membership community of support, education, mentorship, and collaboration by and for female advisors, today announces its upcoming inaugural “Invest in You” Sept. 20-22 Atlanta retreat. Unlike a more typical industry conference, this retreat is focused on personal and professional development actively designed and planned over the course of the weekend. This members-only event encourages female advisors to pause and step away from their work and personal responsibilities short-term in order to foster their own development long-term.

Founded by Nina O'Neal, partner at Archer Investment Management, the Female Advisor Network aims to build an intersectional, peer-led community of women advisors at every stage of their careers. “We’re creating this retreat as a platform for women to collaborate with one another with actionable strategies that are relevant to both their work and their lived experience. Retreats give time for reflection and renewed motivation. By being in a relaxed environment with a community of like-minded peers, attendees will experience a unique event that is intended for them to unplug, unwind, and focus on themselves.”

The event, hosted in The Inn at Serenbe just outside Atlanta, will feature opportunities for women to forge long-term personal and professional connections with other female advisors, with a focus on sharing strategies for practice management and growth. The retreat promises a small-group, collaborative experience, with time set aside for meaningful connections and self-directed activity, and has earned support from Orion Advisor Services, LLC (“Orion”), the premier portfolio management solution provider for registered investment advisors. In its partnership with the Female Advisor Network, Orion pledges support for the inaugural retreat and for upcoming events.

The retreat will be an invaluable experience for women who want to advance their careers, said Kelly Waltrich, Orion’s chief marketing officer. “Events like this are overdue in financial services,” Waltrich said. “Every time you see an all-male ‘diversity’ panel or hear people call for more women without putting any skin in the game, you realize the status quo isn’t working. Orion is committed to helping advisors succeed and innovate for a better, more inclusive industry. We’re thrilled to partner with the Female Advisor Network and support the first of what we hope are many retreats like this one.”

The retreat is open to Female Advisor Network members. Registration closes on Aug. 20, 2019. The retreats are limited to small groups and will have limited spacing. Learn more about the retreat here, or visit the Female Advisor Network’s official site here.

About Female Advisor Network

The Female Advisor Network’s mission is to empower all female financial advisors by providing a community of support, mentorship, and collaboration that is for female advisors by female advisors. It is dedicated to fostering change-makers to help pave a better path for female advisors in the future and to support one another today. For more information, visit femaleadvisornetwork.org.

About Orion Advisor Services, LLC

Orion Advisor Services, LLC (Orion) is the premier portfolio accounting service provider for advisors. Our firm has unique insights into the advisory profession because it was founded for investment advisors by an investment advisor in 1999. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully customizable technology solutions that advisors need to help grow their businesses over the long term. The firm's technology solutions empower more than $800 billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more, please visit www.orionadvisor.com or follow our news and insights via our blog.