New Mexico Works to Improve Access to Justice with Tyler Technologies’ Modria Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the New Mexico Administrative Judiciary has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Modria® online dispute resolution (ODR) software. This latest innovation by the Judiciary makes it easier for New Mexico residents to resolve disputes online, anytime, when it is convenient for them, and without coming to court.

The pilot includes the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court; the Second, Sixth and Ninth Judicial District Courts; and five Magistrate Courts including Grant County, Hidalgo County, Luna County, Roosevelt County and Curry County. The courts will use Modria to help residents resolve debt and money due cases.

“Modria is an easy-to-use tool that helps the parties involved in a lawsuit reach a resolution without setting foot in a courtroom, representing another major step forward in the way we make justice available to our citizens,” said Arthur Pepin, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts. “New Mexico residents want to have the option to take care of court business online – much the way they manage their other activities – and we are proud to make that easier for them.”

Tyler's Modria solution offers the workflows and communication tools necessary to facilitate any kind of resolution, from simple debt disputes to complex family and custody cases. Its intuitive user experience is designed to resolve issues in a fast and efficient manner, while providing a fair and transparent process for all participants. If parties cannot solve their dispute online, they still have the option to appear before a judge.

“Modria is an easier, faster, and less expensive way to solve minor disputes online,” said Jamie Gillespie, general manager of Tyler’s Modria solution. “New Mexico is paving the way as a technological leader dedicated to giving citizens swift, affordable, and convenient access to justice.”

Tyler’s footprint of Modria users continues to expand across the country. Along with its recent launch in New Mexico, it is also in use in Georgia, Nevada, and Texas, with several other states exploring its benefits.

In addition to its rollout of Modria, New Mexico recently piloted Tyler’s re:Search®NM portal, which provides a way for attorneys to electronically access important case records and documents from across the state. New Mexico is also expanding access to justice with Odyssey Guide & File™ – a survey tool that guides self-represented litigants through the process of completing court forms and filings online for divorces and protection orders.

About Tyler Technologies Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.