Fidelis Cybersecurity Enhances Partner Program; Appoints New Global VP to Drive Expansion into New Territories

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the cybersecurity skills gap continuing to grow, there is greater opportunity for distributors and resellers to provide their customers with the necessary expertise for selecting and implementing new solutions. To help best prepare the channel to fill this role, Fidelis Cybersecurity, a leading provider of threat detection, threat hunting, and response solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its partner program. The Fidelis Partner Program enhancements will help partners more effectively address key cybersecurity issues facing their customers, deepen existing partner relationships and facilitate expansion into new territories, including Benelux, the Nordics and Latin America.

With the Fidelis Partner Program, partners will substantially increase value, margins, and sales in offering Fidelis solutions to their customers. The program now has three tiers – Authorized, Premier and Elite – to ensure protection for strategic partners and provide deal registration priority. The new Elite tier further rewards top performing and dedicated partners with additional margins.

Fidelis partners will:

Gain access to a wealth of resources in the Fidelis partner portal, including technical and sales collateral, support tools, and on-demand solutions training.

Benefit from an extensive training program which includes online, self-paced learning, as well as onsite, classroom-based sessions taught by subject matter experts – and corresponding certifications for completed courses.

Receive personalized support via Fidelis’ industry-leading channel sales team, who will coordinate and deliver proper training and service to ensure successful projects.

Have access to MDF funds to support lead generation and co-marketing activities, such as CISO dinners, roadshows, webinars and online campaigns.

And access to Co-Op funds (North America only) based on the partner tier and total value of deals that have been closed.

“We have some of the leading talent in cybersecurity developing and supporting our products and services for our customer base, folks who have been involved in securing the most sensitive networks on the planet. This investment in our Partner Program will help educate and support the ecosystem that enterprises rely on for support and knowledge transfer. Our goal is to create a stronger foundation within our worldwide partner network, so that our customers have the best possible experience when navigating what has become an overly complex cybersecurity marketplace,” said Nick Lantuh, CEO, Fidelis Cybersecurity.

“Today’s cybersecurity landscape is complex, busy and layered, making it extremely difficult for organizations to cut through the noise and invest in the most appropriate tools for their needs,” said Alex Whitworth, Sales Director at Carahsoft. “We pride ourselves on helping our customers effectively navigate this market to quickly and efficiently deploy the technologies that will make a big difference to their security profile and protect their most critical assets. The continued support, education and flexibility that Fidelis delivers is second to none, and that’s why this is such a valuable partnership for us.”

Further demonstrating Fidelis’ commitment to the channel, the company announced the hiring of Eddie DeWolfe as Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances.

“Eddie has led very successful global channel teams and strategies within the cybersecurity industry, in some cases increasing channel revenues by a factor of 10,” said Lantuh. “We’re thrilled to have Eddie on board to bring on key partners, drive innovative programs and facilitate enablement in order to properly drive our threat detection, hunting, response, DLP and deception capabilities through the channel.”

DeWolfe added, “We have evolved the Fidelis Partner Program to meet or exceed today’s channel expectations, offering more benefits and better engaging the channel to deepen our relationships with and protect our strategic partners. We will also continue to build strategic alliances with complementary offerings which will bring exponential benefit to our partners and their customers.”

Channel organizations can request access to the Fidelis Partner Program by registering their company online, meeting their dedicated partner manager, selecting their partner level and gaining access to online training and certification at https://www.fidelissecurity.com/partners/.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis Cybersecurity is a leading provider of threat detection, hunting and response solutions. Fidelis combats the full spectrum of cyber-crime, data theft and espionage by providing full visibility across hybrid cloud / on-prem environments, automating threat and data theft detection, empowering threat hunting and optimizing incident response with context, speed and accuracy.

By integrating bi-directional network traffic analysis across your cloud and internal networks with email, web, endpoint detection and response, and automated deception technology, the Fidelis Elevate™ platform captures rich metadata and content that enables real-time and retrospective analysis, giving security teams the platform to effectively hunt for threats in their environment. Fidelis solutions are delivered as standalone products, an integrated platform, or as a 24x7 Managed Detection and Response service that augments existing security operations and incident response capabilities. Fidelis is trusted by Global 1000s and Governments as their last line of defense. Get in the hunt. For more information go to www.fidelissecurity.com.