PacifiCorp Names Black & Veatch as EPC Contractor for Combined Solar Power with Battery Energy Storage Project

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new solar project in southern Utah is bringing together one of the West’s top utilities and a global leader in renewable energy projects to implement a combination of grid-scale battery storage and renewable power to address a transmission and distribution system reliability need.

Black & Veatch, a pace-setting provider of renewable energy-focused consulting, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance services, announced today it has been selected by Rocky Mountain Power, a division of PacifiCorp, to engineer and construct a battery energy storage project that will support reliable and sustainable electricity to residents in the Utah town of Panguitch.

This battery energy storage system, or BESS, is intended to help Rocky Mountain Power integrate renewable energy and electricity storage on the grid by storing and delivering power even when the sun isn’t shining. The energy storage system will be designed to react to peak consumption demands and level out demands on the local grid, enabling PacifiCorp to employ batteries instead of upgrading traditional grid poles-and-wires infrastructure.

Panguitch, with 1,500 residents living between the Dixie National Forest and Bryce Canyon National Park, benefits from more than 250 days of sunshine annually. Because of the ample sunshine, Rocky Mountain Power has contracted with Black & Veatch to install a 650-kilowatt array of solar panels, with a ground-mounted single axis tracking system, which will capture that sunshine and route it to a 1-megawatt, 5 megawatt-hour energy storage system.

“ Projects like the one in Panguitch are chipping away at old notions of the intermittency of renewable energy. Battery energy storage systems help deliver on the promise of solar PV by harnessing the time-varying and geographically distributed energy supply and increasing the availability and resilience of the electricity supply,” said Dave Leligdon, Senior Vice President and Director of Renewable Energy for Black & Veatch’s power business. “ As the capacity of batteries rise and the costs of solar and battery equipment fall, we expect more utilities to join PacifiCorp in exploring these innovative solutions for their customers.”

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.

About PacifiCorp

PacifiCorp is one of the West's leading utilities, serving approximately 1.9 million customers in six western states. The company’s operating divisions are Pacific Power, which delivers electricity to customers in Oregon, Washington and California; and Rocky Mountain Power, which delivers electricity to customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.