Iris Concise Selected to Help Daimler Trucks North America Drive Loyalty

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iris Concise, the strategy and consulting arm of global creative network, Iris, has added another client to its fast-growing loyalty practice by signing Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

DTNA selected Iris Concise to realize its vision for an aftermarket customer appreciation and loyalty program that reaches all of its customer touchpoints.

The revitalized program will initially target small to mid-sized business customers using DTNA’s ecommerce platform. This initial audience will be expanded next year to serve front-counter customers as well. The business-to-business solution will utilize the Iris Concise Loyalty Marketing Platform, making it easy to create personalized offers, track customer behavior, and view KPIs in real-time. Dealers will also access the platform, with data and KPIs that help them understand opportunities and consolidate customer spend at their dealerships.

The loyalty re-launch for DTNA will use data-driven personalization to drive more profitable customer behavior, emphasizing member rewards and appreciation while closely coordinating with DTNA’s dealer network. From program design and deployment to ongoing management and optimization, Iris Concise will use its full-service capabilities to enhance DTNA customer relationships across all sales channels.

Jeff Caplan, VP/Marketing Services, Iris Concise, who has led multiple automotive programs for brands like Hyundai, Jeep, and Ram, said: “Daimler Trucks North America’s commitment to building profitable relationships that deliver real customer value makes them a great match for our loyalty team resources services. We understood their vision and we have the expertise to make it a reality.”

The account will be run from Iris’ Boston office, home to over 80 CRM and consultancy specialists and the headquarter of Iris Concise in North America.

About Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer. For more information, go to www.daimler-trucksnorthamerica.com

About Iris Concise

Iris Concise is the data consulting and strategy arm of global creative network Iris, with specialties in advanced marketing analytics, innovation, customer acquisition, CRM and loyalty programs to drive more profitable customer relationships. Clients include IKEA, Jeep, IHG, Value Retail, Starbucks, KFC, Hertz, Daimler and many more.

We exist ‘For the Forward’. A mind-set that reflects Iris’ diverse skill set and what we deliver for clients; the reality of how to approach and benefit from disruption and change, in order to create bold leaps forward.

We are for those adventurous spirits who are progressive, driven, restless, and will not stop until they find the right answer. At Iris today, over 1000 people in 16 offices around the world are working with many of the most ambitious and successful businesses in the world, including Samsung, LEGO, Adidas, KFC and Starbucks.

In 2017 Iris was named as one of the Best & Bravest agencies in the world, featuring no.5 on the Contagious Pioneers list. Iris London also featured as a stand out Creativity Innovator on the 2017 AdAge A List.

The Iris network consists of Iris, serving as the integrated creative shop; Iris Concise providing management consultancy, data analytics and CRM; and Iris Culture specialising in sports marketing, brand experience and entertainment. Global partners include pricing specialist Pricing Solutions (acquired in March 2017), digital media and acquisition specialist atom42 (acquired in November 2017) and creative B2B agency Founded (acquired in April 2016).

